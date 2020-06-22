Singapore reports 218 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 case in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 218 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Monday (Jun 22), including one case in the community. This brings Singapore's total to 42,313.

The case in the community is a work pass holder, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

There are no new cases involving Singaporeans or permanent residents.







Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening last Friday after a "circuit breaker" period aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Crowds were seen in the Orchard Road area after retail outlets reopened and customers were allowed to dine in at F&B establishments.



Worship services have been given the go ahead to resume from this Friday, starting with up to 50 people at a time.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced that mosques would restart congregational services this Friday. Worshippers can book slots for prayers on an online booking system developed by MUIS.

Mosques will also implement safety measures as a precaution against COVID-19 transmission, and congregants must wear masks and maintain a safe distance at all times. Sermons and prayers will also be shortened to a maximum of 20 minutes.

