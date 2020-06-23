119 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including 3 community cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 119 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 23), including three cases in the community. This brings Singapore's total to 42,432.

The community cases involve one permanent resident and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The vast majority of cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Further updates will be announced later in the day, the ministry added.











Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening last Friday after a "circuit breaker" period aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Under Phase 2, physical retail shops have been allowed to reopen and F&B establishments able to resume dine-in services, with the necessary safe management measures to prevent COVID-19.

Outdoor facilities and sports clubs have also been allowed to resume, as have tuition and other private enrichment classes, with the exception of singing or voice training classes.

Social gatherings of up to five people are now allowed, and households may also receive up to five visitors at any one time.

Worship services have been given the go ahead to resume from this Friday, starting with up to 50 people at a time.

