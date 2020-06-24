Singapore reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 191 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday (Jun 24), including seven new cases in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 42,623.

Of the new community cases on Wednesday, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Further updates will be announced later in the day, the health ministry added.







GENERAL ELECTION CALLED

Singapore will hold its next General Election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament was dissolved and a Writ of Election was issued on Tuesday for the next General Election, with Nomination Day on Jun 30 and Polling Day on Jul 10.

There have been contingency plans made to mitigate the spread of the virus during the election.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he is satisfied that voters can vote safely, and that political parties will be able to campaign effectively.

No physical rallies will be allowed during the campaigning period, as gatherings of more than five people are not allowed in Phase 2 of Singapore’s post-"circuit breaker" reopening.

Instead, constituency political broadcasts will be aired on Mediacorp’s Channel 5. These are on top of two party political broadcasts that will be aired on 19 TV and radio channels.

Political parties doing walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning will also have to cap their groups at five people, and they should also take other precautions advised by the health authorities such as wearing masks and avoiding physical contact, said ELD.

On Polling Day, there will be dedicated time-bands for seniors to vote, more polling stations will be set up and voters will have to wear gloves before entering polling booths.

There will be 1,100 polling stations, up from 880, with the number of voters expected at each station to be reduced from an average of 3,000 to 2,400 people.

