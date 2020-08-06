Singapore reports 301 new COVID-19 cases, including 4 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 301 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Aug 6), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Four cases were in the community, consisting of three Singaporeans or permanent residents and a work pass holder, and another four were imported cases.



The vast majority of cases reported on Thursday were linked to foreign worker dormitories, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 54,555 infections.

"We continue to aggressively test the final batch of dormitory residents, and remain on track to clear all the dormitories by Aug 7, except for a few standalone blocks in the dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities," the ministry added.

"Depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 at the remaining dormitories whose residents are being tested, the daily case counts may vary.

"We expect the number to remain volatile in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter as the inter-agency task force completes the dormitory clearance."

MOH said it would release more details on the new cases on Thursday night.



During a press conference on Thursday, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Mr Lawrence Wong said most foreign workers should be able to return to work by the end of this month.

With workers who have either been cleared or recovered from COVID-19 back on the job, construction activity will be able to resume by the end of the month as well, said Mr Wong, urging contractors to put in place the required safe management measures right now.













HEALTHCARE FINANCING FOR SOME TRAVELLERS

From Friday, all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who travel abroad under permitted travel arrangements with certain countries will be able to tap on regular healthcare financing arrangements for their medical bills should they have symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of their return to Singapore, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said.

Currently, those who travel overseas against the travel advisories are required to pay for their own COVID-19 treatment in full should they have symptoms of the disease within 14 days of their return.

But as Singapore gradually allows essential travel through various arrangements with certain countries, authorities have reviewed the charging policy for these travellers.

He added that even as more COVID-19 safety restrictions are eased and the number of community cases remains low, most events should continue to remain virtual for now.



WEDNESDAY'S THREE-MONTH HIGH

On Wednesday, Singapore recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since May 1, with 908 new infections.

MOH attributed the high number of cases to the ongoing clearance of foreign worker dormitories, where residents were tested during their isolation/quarantine period, despite being asymptomatic.

More than 300,000 migrant workers living in dormitories were placed in isolation earlier this year as part of the Government’s strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But uncertainties over their health, jobs and prolonged confinement have affected the mental state of many migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, migrant worker advocacy groups said.

In response to CNA's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday it has not observed a spike in the number of migrant worker suicides compared to previous years, although it is aware of recent incidents involving workers living in dormitories.



