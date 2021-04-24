5 community cases among 23 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Five community cases were among the 23 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Apr 24).

All five cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Four of the community cases are close contacts of Case 62113, a 39-year-old Indonesian man who is a sea crew on board a bunker tanker. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 16.

The remaining 18 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, the ministry said.













SINGAPORE TO STOP ENTRY FOR VISITORS FROM INDIA

As of 11.59pm on Friday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days were not allowed entry into Singapore. This included visitors who transited in India and all who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.



There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, with the country reporting record numbers of infections daily.



Singapore's sole COVID-19 dormitory case reported on Friday was a fully vaccinated work permit holder whose infection was detected through rostered routine testing.



The man lives at the SCM Tuas Lodge and is employed by Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard. He works at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard. The 21-year-old man, who arrived in Singapore in October 2018, is asymptomatic.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 60,966 COVID-19 cases.



