40 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Apr 25), all imported infections.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the new cases, 12 are Singaporeans or permanent residents. Six are foreign domestic workers.

No new cases were reported in the community and in migrant worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER LINKED TO INDONESIAN SEA CREW

A new COVID-19 cluster in Singapore was linked to an Indonesian sea crew who tested positive last week. The cluster was reported on Saturday after four community cases were linked to the man.

The four - all Indonesians - were working onboard the same bunker tanker as the earlier case. They were placed on quarantine on Apr 16 after being identified as close contacts of Case 62113.

They had not disembarked from the vessel, MT ALLI, except to go for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, said MOH.

Two of the men - Cases 62348 and 62350 - received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Apr 15 and Apr 7 respectively.

The crew member whose infection was confirmed last week was preliminarily positive for the B117 strain. The man had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported61,006 COVID-19 cases.



