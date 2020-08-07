Singapore reports 242 new COVID-19 cases; 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 242 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Aug 7), including one in the community and six imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 54,797.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The community case is a Singaporean, MOH said in its preliminary daily update.

All six imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, the ministry added.

The vast majority of Friday's reported infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The ministry will provide more details in an update later on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement







From Friday, all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who travel abroad under permitted travel arrangements with certain countries will be able to tap regular healthcare financing for their medical bills should they have symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days of their return to Singapore.

“This means that Singaporeans and PRs will be eligible for government subsidies and MediShield Life integrated shield plan coverage," said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong on Thursday.

“Long-term pass holders may tap on their prevailing financing arrangements, such as the foreign worker insurance. But any remaining co-payment will continue to be paid by the patient.”

WORKERS MOSTLY CLEARED

On Thursday, the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19 said most foreign workers would be able to return to work by the end of this month.



With workers who have either been cleared or recovered from COVID-19 back on the job, construction activity will be able to resume by the end of the month as well, said co-chair of the task force, Mr Lawrence Wong.

He also urged contractors to put in place the required safe management measures right now.



Singapore is on track to test all 300,000-odd workers living in dormitories by Friday, except for a final group of workers who are completing their quarantine, said Mr Wong at a news conference.

In the upcoming two weeks, Singapore can expect to see volatile case numbers as the workers are tested at the end of their isolation period, he added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram