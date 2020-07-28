Singapore reports 359 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 359 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jul 28), including two imported cases and one in the community.



This brings the total number of cases in the country to 51,197.

The community case is a work pass holder, while both the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining 356 cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

More details will be released on Tuesday night, said the ministry.

While the COVID-19 situation in Singapore has stabilised, the crisis is far from over, said President Halimah Yacob at the swearing-in ceremony of new office holders at the Istana on Monday.



The pandemic, which has killed more than 640,000 people worldwide, is the "crisis of a generation" and could set Singapore back for many years, Madam Halimah said.

“Our progress in the last five years, and over many years before that, has given us a strong base to work from. Even so, we have had to muster all our strength and our resources, to mount an emergency response to this overwhelming challenge,” she said.

