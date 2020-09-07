22 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including one community case

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Sep 7), including one community infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This takes the national total to 57,044.

The sole community case is a work pass holder, said the ministry.

There are also three imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.



Further updates will be given on Monday night, the ministry added.







MORE COVID-19 CLUSTERS AT DORMS

On Sunday, new COVID-19 clusters were identified at three migrant worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the coronavirus, with a community case being linked to one of the clusters.

The three new clusters were: Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk, CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15, and Kranji Lodge I at 12 Kranji Road.

The community case, a 34-year-old Indian national, was linked to the new CDPL Tuas Dormitory cluster.

He was detected as part of MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.



