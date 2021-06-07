5 new COVID-19 community infections in Singapore, all linked to previous cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 community infections as of noon on Monday (Jun 7), all linked to previous cases and already in quarantine. Nine imported cases were also reported.

This was the lowest number of new cases in the community since May 10, when three infections were reported. It was also the second consecutive day that community cases remained in the single digits.



Two of the five new community infections are linked to the Atatcutz barber shop cluster. The shop is located at Simpang Bedok.



One is a 34-year-old Singaporean man who works as a technical officer at Singapore Power. He is also a part-time barber at Atatcutz Singapore and is a workplace contact of three previously reported cases.

The man was placed on quarantine on Jun 2 and was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 4. His test result came back negative. He developed a fever and shortness of breath on Jun 5 and was tested against for COVID-19 the next day.

His test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day and his serology test result is pending.

The other case linked to the Atatcutz cluster is a 39-year-old permanent resident. He is a manager at Prudential Services Singapore and has been working from home.

The 39-year-old man was identified as a close contact of Case 64507, a 25-year-old Malaysian man who works as a barber at Atatcutz Singapore. He was placed on quarantine on Jun 5.

The man developed a sore throat on the same day and he reported his symptom. He was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 6 and his result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day. His serology test result is pending.







TWO RESIDENTS AT MINDSVILLE@NAPIRI TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Two other new community cases are linked to the Mindsville@Napiri cluster. Both cases are residents of the adult care home and were asymptomatic. They were detected from Ministry of Health's (MOH) proactive testing of residents there and both had already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The remaining case is linked to the Case 63964 cluster.

The case, identified as Case 64103, is a 55-year-old Singaporean woman who works in an administrative role at Alco Engineering Trading. She was last at work on Feb 11.

She is a family member of Case 63964, a 61-year-old Singaporean woman who works at NTUC FairPrice at Clementi Avenue 3 and Case 64011, a 51-year-old Singaporean man who works as a private hire driver for Grab.

The woman was placed on quarantine on Jun 2. She is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested on Jun 6. Her test result came back positive the next day and her serology test result is pending.

The 55-year-old woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 and the second dose on May 22.









IMPORTED CASES

There were also nine imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Five were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents, said MOH.

Among the imported cases were two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who had returned from Belgium, India and the UK.

There were also three work permit holders who had arrived from Indonesia and Malaysia. One was a foreign domestic worker.

The remaining case was a work pass holder who had arrived from the Philippines.

All the imported cases were tested while serving their stay-home notice.



No new infections were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

In all, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Monday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 128 cases in the week before to 105 cases in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 23 cases in the week before to 15 cases in the past week.

Of the 159 cases reported from Jun 1 to Jun 7, 76 cases tested positive for their serology tests, 69 cases tested negative and 14 individuals' serology test results were pending.

Twenty-five more COVID-19 cases were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries in Singapore to 61,660.

As of Monday, 204 cases were still in hospital. Most were stable or improving and two cases were in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 313 cases had been isolated and were being cared for in community facilities.

FAJAR SHOPPING CENTRE VISITED BY COVID-19 CASES DURING INFECTIOUS PERIOD

(Table: MOH)

Fajar Shopping Centre and Choa Chu Kang Columbarium were on Monday added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.



A Sheng Siong supermarket at 446A Fajar Road and Greenridge shopping centre were also included in the list.



As of Monday, Singapore had reported 62,210 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.

