Singapore's COVID-19 cases cross 60,000 mark with 9 new imported infections

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has crossed the 60,000 mark, with nine new cases reported as of noon on Friday (Mar 5).

All nine new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new locally transmitted infections were reported in the community or in migrant worker dormitories.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,007 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 350,000 Singapore residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

The number includes about 80 per cent of healthcare workers, he added. More than 40,000 seniors aged 70 and above have also received their first dose as of Thursday.

Singapore started vaccinating seniors aged 70 and above last month. The programme will soon be rolled out to seniors aged 60 and above, Mr Gan said.

Advertisement

A total of 215,000 Singaporeans have also received their second doses of the vaccine.

Singapore started its COVID-19 vaccination programme in December last year. Two vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – have so far been authorised for use in the country.

A shipment of a third vaccine, made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, arrived in Singapore in February, although it had not been authorised for use in the country at the time.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram