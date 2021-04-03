1 community case among 18 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 18 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Apr 3).

The remaining 17 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no new cases in migrant workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.







MORE EMPLOYEES MAY RETURN TO THE WORKPLACE FROM APR 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Monday, more employees may return to the workplace and split team arrangements will no longer be mandatory as Singapore eases some COVID-19 measures.

Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong announced last week that Singapore will shift from working-from-home as a default mode to a more “flexible and hybrid way” of working.

Up to 75 per cent of employees who are presently able to work from home can now be at the workplace at any one time, up from the current 50 per cent, said Mr Wong. The current cap on the time an employee spends at the workplace will also be lifted.



“We will no longer mandate the requirement for splitting teams, but we will strongly encourage employers to still stagger the start times and implement flexible working hours, and of course, employers must continue to implement all prevailing safe management measures,” he said.

Advertisement

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of ​​​​​​​60,468 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram