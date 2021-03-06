1 community case among 13 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one community case among its 13 new COVID-19 infections reported on Saturday (Mar 6).
The remaining 12 cases were imported and has been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.
Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.
As of Thursday, more than 350,000 Singapore residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including about 80 per cent of healthcare workers, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Friday.
A total of 215,000 Singaporeans have received their second doses.
Mr Gan was speaking during the health ministry's Committee of Supply debate.
He also added that more than 40,000 seniors aged 70 and above have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Thursday. The vaccination programme will be rolled out soon to seniors aged 60 and above, he said.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,020 COVID-19 cases.
