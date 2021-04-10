1 community case among 32 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 32 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Apr 10).

The remaining 31 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.









LUCKY PLAZA, PENINSULA PLAZA WEEKEND RESTRICTIONS TO BE LIFTED

Weekend entry restrictions at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will be lifted from Saturday, more than seven months after they were put in place as part of COVID-19 measures.



Improvements in the crowding situation have been observed at the two malls, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Friday.



“While entry restrictions have been lifted, visitors are strongly advised not to rush to these malls immediately, or to visit during peak hours,” STB and ESG said in a joint release. “To avoid a longer waiting time to enter the malls, patrons should plan their visits during weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends.”

Odd-even entry restrictions based on the last digit of the identification number for each visitor have been in place at the malls since Aug 29 last year.

As of Saturday, Singapore reported 60,633 COVID-19 cases in total.

