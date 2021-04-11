1 dormitory resident among 20 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore; first such case in 6 weeks

SINGAPORE: One dormitory resident was among the 20 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Apr 11).

This is the first such case since Feb 28.

No new infections were reported in the community.



The remaining 19 cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







LUCKY PLAZA, PENINSULA PLAZA WEEKEND RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

Weekend entry restrictions at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza were lifted on Saturday, more than seven months after they were put in place as part of COVID-19 measures.

Visitors are still strongly advised to not rush to these malls immediately or visit during peak hours, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Friday.

“To avoid a longer waiting time to enter the malls, patrons should plan their visits during weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends," they added.

Odd-even entry restrictions based on the last digit of the identification number for each visitor have been in place at the malls since Aug 29 last year.

“Improvements in the crowding situation” have been observed at the two malls, said STB and ESG.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,653 COVID-19 cases.

