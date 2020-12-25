14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Dec 25).

All of the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.

More details will be released on Friday night.











SOUTH KOREA RESTRICTIONS

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday who have travelled to South Korea in the past 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



The health ministry announced earlier this year that travellers from South Korea are allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at a suitable place of residence.

The tightening of border measures is due to a "sustained surge" in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, said the ministry.



The new measures will apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-South Korea Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported 58,509 COVID-19 cases.

