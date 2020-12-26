Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Dec 26), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.



All the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.



More details will be released on Saturday night, MOH said.







POSSIBLE NEW CASE LINKED TO MANDARIN ORCHARD

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday, MOH announced that a man who had returned from the Philippines on Dec 10 and previously tested negative twice for COVID-19 had returned a positive test result on Thursday.

The 47-year-old permanent resident had served his stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard Singapore upon his arrival earlier this month.



He was moved to another dedicated facility on Dec 20 when MOH commenced investigations into the 13 previously reported cases who had served stay-home notice at the same hotel between Oct 22 and Nov 11.

The man was swabbed on Dec 19 and Dec 21, and his test results came back negative for COVID-19 infection.

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, he was swabbed again on completion of his stay-home notice on Dec 24 and went home following the test.

His test result came back positive that night and he was taken to the hospital the next day.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if he could be linked to the 13 cases. His serological test result is still pending, MOH said.

SOUTH KOREA RESTRICTIONS

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday who have travelled to South Korea in the past 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



The tightening of border measures is due to a "sustained surge" in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, said the health ministry.



The new measures will apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-South Korea Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 58,519 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram