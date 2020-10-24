Singapore reports 14 new COVID-19 infections, including 2 community cases
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Oct 24), including two community cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.
Of the 14, 11 were imported cases who were issued stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
One case involved a dormitory resident.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 57,965.
More details will be provided on Saturday night, MOH said.
Singapore and Germany announced on Friday they have agreed to set up a reciprocal green lane to enable essential travel for business or official purposes.
Eligible applicants will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries.
The joint press statement also said that the green lane could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other European countries.
Singapore has agreed to establish reciprocal green lanes with several countries, including Brunei, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.
