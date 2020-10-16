9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Oct 16), including eight imported infections.

The remaining case was discovered in a foreign worker dormitory. No new cases in the community were reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All eight imported cases were placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

The new infections take Singapore's total number of COVID-19 cases to 57,901.



Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Advertisement

SAVING BUSINESSES AND JOBS

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday said in Parliament that with the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, the Government may not be able to save every business and job, but it will continue to support every worker.

As some jobs “may never return”, Mr Heng urged mid-career professionals to consider changing industry and taking pay cuts to put themselves “in a better footing” after the crisis.

He also called on companies to be “receptive” to hiring mid-career workers, who come with their “wealth of experience”.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has dragged Singapore’s economy into its most severe downturn since independence, as the Ministry of Manpower recorded 11,350 retrenchments in the first half of the year.

According to the ministry, this is higher than the 10,120 recorded during the SARS period, but still lower than other recessionary peaks.

On Thursday, the Transport Ministry also announced that Singapore and Hong Kong have reached an in-principle agreement to establish a bilateral air travel bubble.

This means that those travelling under the bubble will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and will not need to have a controlled itinerary. Travellers will also not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice requirements.​​​​​​​

However, travellers will need to test negative on mutually recognised COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. They will also be required to go on flights dedicated for those travelling under the bubble.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram