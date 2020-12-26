Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, including 1-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Dec 26) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, including a one-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl.

All the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.



INVESTIGATION ONGOING TO ASSESS IF NEW CASE LINKED TO MANDARIN ORCHARD

The 10 imported cases include two Singaporeans who returned from the United Kingdom.

There are also two work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India.

Three cases are dependant’s pass holders who arrived from India - two girls aged one and three and an eight-year-old boy.

The three remaining cases are short-term visit pass holders. Two of them are relatives of Singaporeans who arrived from India and Qatar, while the third is a caregiver to an individual who was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment. The caregiver is a Malaysian who arrived from Indonesia.



The case who arrived from Qatar is a Lebanese national who served his stay-home notice at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore. He was transferred to another dedicated facility on Dec 20 when MOH commenced investigations into the 13 previously reported cases who had served their stay-home notice at the hotel between Oct 22 and Nov 11.

The man tested negative twice after he was swabbed on Dec 19 and 21, said MOH. However, his swab on Dec 24 at the end of stay-home notice came back positive. His serological test result is negative.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if he is linked to those cases, said MOH.

RECOVERIES

MOH also said on Saturday that 10 more COVID-19 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,362 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Singapore.

There are now 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. No COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit.

In total, 91 are isolated and being cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 58,519 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.











CONCORD INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL ORDERED TO SUSPEND HEALTHCARE SERVICES

On Saturday, MOH said Concord International Hospital was ordered to suspend all healthcare services from Dec 19 after "several significant lapses" affecting patient safety were discovered during inspections.

The private hospital in Adam Road had “failed to abide by the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act in several areas which would have an impact to patient safety”.

MOH is working with the hospital to review its lapses and processes, the ministry said.

ANOTHER POSSIBLE CASE LINKED TO MANDARIN ORCHARD

On Friday, MOH announced that a man who had returned from the Philippines on Dec 10 and previously tested negative twice for COVID-19 had returned a positive test result on Thursday.

The 47-year-old permanent resident had served his stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard upon his arrival earlier this month.

He was moved to another dedicated facility on Dec 20 when MOH commenced investigations into the 13 previously reported cases.

The man was swabbed on Dec 19 and Dec 21, and his test results came back negative for COVID-19 infection.

As a precautionary measure, he was swabbed again on completion of his stay-home notice on Dec 24. His test result came back positive that night.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if he may also be linked to the 13 cases. His serological test result is still pending, MOH said.

SOUTH KOREA RESTRICTIONS

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Saturday who have travelled to South Korea in the past 14 days will have to serve their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

The tightening of border measures is due to a "sustained surge" in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, said the health ministry.

The new measures will apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-South Korea Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) agreement.

