Singapore reports 407 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 407 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jun 14), taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 40,604.

The new cases include nine in the community - four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and five are work pass holders.

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

More details will be released later this evening, the health ministry added.













On Saturday, MOH reported that a 73-year-old Singaporean man linked to the cluster at SAFRA Jurong died from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday.

He had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, and tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 9. He was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He was the 26th person to die in Singapore from the coronavirus.

HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS TO START



Singapore-based company Tychan is set to start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients.

The treatment could also help patients recover faster and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus, the company said.



The tech firm announced earlier this week that it has received approval from the Health Sciences Authority to begin phase one of a clinical safety trial in healthy volunteers.

On Saturday, it was announced that a ministerial committee will be formed to oversee and coordinate Singapore’s digitalisation push which has been ramped up in light of challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be chaired by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Key priorities of the committee include helping people to learn new skills and seize technology-related jobs, as well as getting more small businesses, especially those battered by the pandemic, to go digital.



It will also be looking at how to boost digital adoption among hawkers and the elderly – segments in the society which have been seen by some as “the most challenging in terms of digitalisation”.

