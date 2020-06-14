Singapore reports 407 new COVID-19 cases; one imported, 9 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 407 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jun 14), taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 40,604.

Among the new cases were nine in the community - four are Singaporeans and five are work pass holders.

There was also one imported case reported on Sunday - a Bangladeshi national who arrived in Singapore on Jun 10 to seek medical treatment that is not related to COVID-19.

"His health declaration submitted before immigration clearance indicated he did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 infection," said the Ministry of Health in its evening update.

"He was subsequently tested for COVID-19 after arrival in Singapore and his results came back positive on 13 June. Contact tracing is ongoing, and identified close contacts have been placed on quarantine."

The rest of the 397 new cases were work permit holders living in dormitories.

MOH said that another 781 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 29,589.



There are currently 238 confirmed cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving. Two patient are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 10,751 cases in isolation and cared for at community care facilities. These cases are those with mild symptoms or are clinically well, but still testing positive for the virus.

No new clusters were reported.

EARLIER CASES

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said all 47 students at St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 case tested negative for the coronavirus.

A Secondary 4 student from the school was reported as a new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

Twelve staff members have also been placed on leave of absence or home quarantine. Only those those on quarantine are being tested for COVID-19. Their results have not been confirmed.



On Saturday, MOH reported that a 73-year-old Singaporean man linked to the cluster at SAFRA Jurong died from complications due to COVID-19 on Friday.

He had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, and tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 9. He was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He was the 26th person to die in Singapore from the coronavirus.







HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS TO START



Singapore-based company Tychan is set to start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients.

The treatment could also help patients recover faster and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus, the company said.



The tech firm announced earlier this week that it has received approval from the Health Sciences Authority to begin phase one of a clinical safety trial in healthy volunteers.

On Saturday, it was announced that a ministerial committee will be formed to oversee and coordinate Singapore’s digitalisation push which has been ramped up in light of challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be chaired by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Key priorities of the committee include helping people to learn new skills and seize technology-related jobs, as well as getting more small businesses, especially those battered by the pandemic, to go digital.



It will also be looking at how to boost digital adoption among hawkers and the elderly – segments in the society which have been seen by some as “the most challenging in terms of digitalisation”.

