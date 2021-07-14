56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 4 more KTV lounges investigated

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 14), of which 42 belong to a KTV lounge cluster.



MOH had earlier indicated that 41 new cases were traced to KTV lounges. This number was subsequently revised in the health ministry's evening update.

The cluster has now grown to atotal of 54 cases, up from just 12 on Tuesday. ​​​​​​​



Of the 56 new locally transmitted infections, 17 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined while 34 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance testing.

Five cases are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. All four were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, Singapore reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of total cases reported since Sep 11 last year when there were 86 infections, comprising 13 imported infections and 73 dormitory residents.



LIKELY ONGOING TRANSMISSION AT 4 MORE KTV LOUNGES

MOH said that epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at four more KTV lounges or clubs.

The affected locations are Terminal 10 in Clarke Quay as well as One Exclusive, Level 9 and Club M, all located at 114 Middle Road.

The four premises will be closed to all members of the public from Jul 15 to Jul 29 to break any potential chain of transmission and to enable deep cleaning, said MOH.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be extended to members of the public who visited the affected locations or similar KTV lounges or clubs operating as F&B outlets between Jun 29 and Jul 14.

Those who have interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting between Jun 29 and Jul 14 also qualify for free testing.

"All visitors to these premises and similar settings and those who had interacted with social hostesses of any nationality are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said MOH.



3 NEW CLUSTERS

Three new clusters have also been identified. They are linked to Cases 64642, 64735 and 64752, said the health ministry without providing further information.



There are currently a total of 25 active clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 94 infections.



List of active COVID-19 clusters as of Jul 14, 2021. (Image: Ministry of Health)

Number of active COVID-19 clusters as of Jul 14, 2021. (Image: Ministry of Health)

The overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 24 cases in the week before to 88 cases in the past week.



The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from seven cases in the week before to 15 cases in the past week, said MOH.



The health ministry also said that 125 cases are currently warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.



There are currently eight cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.











A Dream Cruises ship returned to Singapore on Wednesday morning after a passenger on board tested positive for COVID-19. The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land.

The ship left Singapore last Sunday for a four-day "cruise to nowhere".

BORDER MEASURES TIGHTENED FOR MYANMAR TRAVELLERS

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Myanmar will be barred from entering or transiting through Singapore from Jul 16 given the "worsening" COVID-19 situation in the country.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," MOH said in a separate update on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,804 COVID-19 cases.

