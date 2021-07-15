Singapore reports 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 33 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 15), of which 33 belong to a KTV cluster.



There are now 87 cases linked to the KTV cluster.



Of the 42 new locally transmitted infections, 17 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined while 20 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance testing.

Five cases are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also six imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.



In total, Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

MOH will provide an update about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Thursday night.







People can continue to dine in groups of five despite the "potentially ... huge" COVID-19 cluster involving KTV lounges, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday.

The cluster was first reported on Monday, the same day that Singapore eased COVID-19 restrictions. People were allowed to dine in groups of five on Monday, up from two previously.

The police said on Wednesday that three KTV operators were being investigated for allegedly providing "hostessing services" within their premises.

Twenty women were also arrested for their suspected involvement in vice activities within the three KTV lounges, which had pivoted to operate as F&B outlets.

​​​​​​​As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,852 COVID-19 cases.

