Singapore reports 53 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 32 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 53 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Jul 16), of which 32 belong to a KTV cluster.



There are now a total of 120 cases linked to the KTV cluster.



Of the 53 new locally transmitted infections, 24 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined. Twenty were linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance testing.

Nine cases are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore while six developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.



In total, Singapore reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

MOH will provide an update on Friday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







FIRST CASE IN KTV CLUSTER ENTERED VIA FAMILIAL TIES LANE

The first reported COVID-19 case in the KTV cluster, a Vietnamese short-term visit pass holder, entered Singapore in February via the familial ties lane, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday morning.

“According to checks by the ICA, this Vietnamese national entered Singapore in February 2021 via the familial ties lane, sponsored by a Singapore citizen who is her boyfriend,” said ICA and MOM in a joint statement.



The familial ties lane facilitates the entry of foreigners with "intimate ties" in Singapore, said the statement.

The Vietnamese woman was among the short-term visit pass holders linked to the cluster who had their passes extended, said the authorities.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,913 COVID-19 cases.

