56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; KTV lounge cluster grows to 53 infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 14), of which 41 belong to a KTV lounge cluster.



The cluster has now grown to a total of 53 cases, up from just 12 on Tuesday. ​​​​​​​



Of the 56 new locally transmitted infections, 17 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined while 33 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance testing.

Six cases are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. All four were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, Singapore reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of total cases reported since Sep 11 last year when there were 86 infections, comprising 13 imported infections and 73 dormitory residents.



MOH will provide an update about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.







A Dream Cruises ship returned to Singapore on Wednesday morning after a passenger on board tested positive for COVID-19. The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land.

The ship left Singapore last Sunday for a four-day "cruise to nowhere".

BORDER MEASURES TIGHTENED FOR MYANMAR TRAVELLERS

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Myanmar will be barred from entering or transiting through Singapore from Jul 16 given the "worsening" COVID-19 situation in the country.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," MOH said in a separate update on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,804 COVID-19 cases.

