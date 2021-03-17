9 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 17).

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were reported for a fifth consecutive day.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.







MORE VACCINATION CENTRES

Seven more COVID-19 vaccination centres will be set up across the country, of which four will offer Moderna's vaccine, said the ministry on Tuesday.

The seven centres, located at Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Punggol, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands, will progressively start operations from Wednesday.



By mid-April there will be a total of 40 vaccination centres islandwide, in addition to the 20 polyclinics and 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) that are also offering COVID-19 vaccines.

The four vaccination centres administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are Hong Kah North, Marsiling, Punggol 21 and Radis Mas community clubs, said MOH.

MOH said it has received appeals from members of the public who wish to receive their vaccination early for a "variety of personal reasons".

"While our focus has been to vaccinate identified priority groups on public health considerations, as more vaccine supplies arrive, we will consider allowing Singapore citizens and permanent residents with very exceptional circumstances to receive their vaccination earlier," it said.

These include people who have an “urgent need” to travel overseas to take up or complete a formal education or vocational programme, or to be based overseas for work, and where remote learning or working is not an option.

Those who wish to travel overseas to visit or care for an immediate family member who is critically ill, or to seek “medically necessary treatment that cannot be reasonably received in Singapore”, will also be considered for early vaccination.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,137 COVID-19 cases.



