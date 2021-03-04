1 community case among 19 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 19 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Thursday (Mar 4).

The remaining 18 cases were imported infections and were all placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.









MIGRANT WORKER ONBOARDING CENTRES TO REDUCE TRANSMISSION RISK

The Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday that a new Migrant Worker Onboarding Centre will help reduce the transmission risk from imported COVID-19 cases to the community "while helping these new workers to settle in better".



Under the new arrangement, workers will serve their stay-home notice for a few days at hotels as they wait for the results of their on-arrival tests.

Workers who clear these tests will move to the onboarding centres to serve their remaining quarantine period and complete their onboarding requirements - including a medical examination and orientation programme - under one roof.



The process, which starts on Mar 15, applies to workers entering the construction, marine and process sectors from "higher-risk" regions that include India and Bangladesh, where many of the workers are from.



As of Thursday, Singapore reported a total of 59,998 COVID-19 cases.



