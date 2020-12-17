Singapore reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported; highest daily count since Sep 29

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Dec 17), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

It is the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since Sep 29, when 27 new infections were reported.



All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Thirteen of the cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents, MOH added.



No new infections were found in the community and in foreign worker dormitories.



More details on the new cases will be released tonight, MOH said.











NEW SCHEME TO HELP LOWER- TO MIDDLE-INCOME WORKERS

A new scheme to help Singaporeans and permanent residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched in January, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 Recovery Grant will focus on lower- to middle-income workers and self-employed people.

MSF said there are “individuals who remain significantly affected by job or income loss” despite the previous Budget relief measures and various National Jobs Council initiatives.

"The Government has therefore decided to provide targeted support to help these individuals while they actively search for a new job or training opportunities," said the ministry.

Under the scheme, eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 21 years old and above will receive up to S$700 a month for three months.

This will be for employees who have been retrenched or had their contract terminated, or placed on no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months.

Those who are facing salary loss of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months will receive up to S$500 for three months.

Self-employed people facing an average loss in net trade income of at least 50 per cent over a period of at least three consecutive months, compared to their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or 2020, will also be eligible to receive up to S$500 for three months.

The job loss, involuntary no-pay leave or income loss should have occurred after Jan 23 this year - when the first COVID-19 case was detected in Singapore - and must still be present at the point of application.



Applications for the grant will be open from Jan 18 to Dec 31 next year.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,377 as of Thursday.

