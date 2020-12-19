17 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Dec 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

All new cases were imported and were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said the health ministry.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Government agencies will be stepping up enforcement checks on COVID-19 safe management measures at food and beverage (F&B) outlets from this weekend, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday.

The increase in the number of inspections, which will take place over the next few weeks, are to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safe management measures during the festive period.

The MSE also reminded F&B outlets and patrons that the current group size limit of five people will apply until Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening takes effect on Dec 28, when social gatherings of up to eight people are allowed in public.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,403 COVID-19 infections as of Saturday.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​