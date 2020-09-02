49 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Sep 2), including three in the community and three imported infections.

Among the community cases, one is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Singapore's tally of cases stands at 56,901.

More details about the cases will be released later tonight, said MOH.







SINGAPORE, BRUNEI AGREE ON GREEN LANE

On Tuesday, the foreign affairs ministries of Singapore and Brunei announced a reciprocal green lane that would allow their residents to travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes.

"Both sides have agreed on an arrangement to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement of a limited number of people, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure that public health concerns of both sides are addressed," the ministries said.

Applications began on Tuesday.



Singapore said last month that some travellers entering the country from Brunei and New Zealand will not be required to serve a stay-home notice. They will instead take a COVID-19 test upon arrival.



Singapore is working on green lane travel arrangements with several countries. It is in talks to resume essential business travel with Japan, with officials tasked to finalise an agreement by early September.

It has also said it will begin discussions on a reciprocal green lane with Indonesia.

