48 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 48 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Sep 3), including two in the community and five imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
This brings the country's total to 56,908.
Of the two community cases, one is a Singapore permanent resident and the other is a work pass holder, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.
All five imported cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.
More details will be provided on Thursday night, the ministry said.
On Wednesday, MOH said 41 COVID-19 cases from the total count were removed after further investigations showed they were negative.
DONE WELL IN COVID-19 FIGHT, BUT LEARN FROM ERRORS: PM LEE
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke in Parliament about Singapore's fight against COVID-19 and the challenges facing the country after the pandemic.
Mr Lee said Singapore has done well and stabilised the situation, but the Government must learn from its errors and do better next time.
“With hindsight, we would certainly have done some things differently,” he said.
Open mind needed to improve on social safety nets as greater challenges lie ahead for Singapore in post COVD-19 world: PM Lee
The Prime Minister also said Singapore must not let its guard down, as COVID-19 remains as infectious and potent as before.
“If we relax these measures now because the numbers have come down, we will have a resurgence."
