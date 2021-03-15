12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: A total of 12 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Mar 15), and all were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



No new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were reported for a third day running.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.







In a TV interview on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.

"I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," said Mr Lee.

"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he added.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Sunday that the country is in talks with Australia on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between both countries without having to quarantine.

The two countries are also in discussions on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resuming travel with priority for students and business travellers, said MFA in response to media queries.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,117 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

