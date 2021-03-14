17 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Seventeen new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Mar 14), all imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

They were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.



No new cases were found in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.







Singapore has had 30 fatalities from COVID-19, after it was reported on Saturday that a 61-year-old man died from complications due to the coronavirus.



The Singaporean, known as Case 59858, had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and gout, added the ministry. He is the country's first COVID-19 fatality in more than three months.



The man had been in the United Arab Emirates for work and returned to Singapore on Jan 30. He developed a cough just before departing the UAE and shortness of breath on the same day and tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Singapore.



As more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year.



"I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," Mr Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.

"Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier," he said.

Singapore also confirmed on Sunday that it is in talks with Australia on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between both countries without having to quarantine.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,105 COVID-19 cases.

