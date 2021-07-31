117 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 42 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 117 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday (Jul 31), including 42 infections with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-seven infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another eight linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-six cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster and one to the cluster in KTV lounges, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 1025 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

Among the new cases, seven were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One infection was detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

MOH will release further updates on Saturday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.









MOBILE VACCINATION TEAMS

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday said the top priority now is to get "as many" seniors above 60 vaccinated as soon as possible because they are "the most vulnerable".



"We have earlier reported that about 200,000 of them are not vaccinated. The number has come down to slightly below 180,000 or about 177,000, so a lot more work still needs to go on," said Mr Ong, during a visit to a mobile vaccination team at Whampoa Precinct Hall on Saturday.



MOH earlier announced that mobile vaccination teams will be deployed to more heartland locations to make it more convenient for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,981 COVID-19 cases.

