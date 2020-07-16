Resorts World Sentosa Casino, Mustafa Centre, Tekka Centre among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Several new locations have been added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Jul 16).



The new locations include the Resorts World Sentosa Casino on three different occasions, Mustafa Centre and Tekka Centre on two different occasions.

Several shopping malls were also added to the list - New World Centre, Sembawang Shopping Centre and Northpoint City on two different occasions.



The Traffic Police's headquarters was also added to the list.

The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,126.

Eleven of the new cases are community infections, involving two Singaporeans, five work pass holders, two work permit holders and two dependant's pass holders.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

