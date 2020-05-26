COVID-19 cases visited wet market, NTUC FairPrice Xtra at Jurong Point during 'infectious period': MOH

SINGAPORE: A wet market at Jurong West Street 91 and the NTUC FairPrice Xtra supermarket at Jurong Point shopping centre have been added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases.

As part of its daily update on Tuesday (May 26), the Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided information on the places COVID-19 cases had visited during their infectious period.

Details are stated in the table below:

The NTUC FairPrice grocery store and a Japanese “food street”, both at Jurong Point, were listed on Monday, the first time MOH released such a list.



The health ministry said on Monday the list includes public places COVID-19 cases had visited for more than 30 minutes.



"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, the ministry said.



The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis to cover one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress, MOH added.

It excludes the cases’ residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Singapore reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday, including a pre-school staff member and a work permit holder who works at an institute of higher learning.

The lower number of cases reported on Tuesday was partly due to fewer tests being conducted, MOH said. This is the second consecutive day where fewer tests have been conducted.



