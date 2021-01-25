400,000 households to receive second round of S$50 CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Another round of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers will be rolled out to about 400,000 Singaporean households from Feb 8.

The second tranche of the CDC Vouchers Scheme was launched on Monday (Jan 25) by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Bedok Community Centre, in a move that will cost an additional S$20 million.

The vouchers, worth S$50 each, can be redeemed for food, essential goods and services at participating heartland merchant shops and hawker stalls displaying the CDC voucher decal.

A sample CDC Voucher Decal. (Image: CDC)

Each eligible household will receive a notification letter together with the date of collection.

A sample CDC voucher. (Image: CDC)

A household member must bring the notification letter and produce a NRIC from anyone living in the residence to the designated community clubs or community centres to collect the vouchers.

The vouchers will expire on Sep 30.



"This scheme will not only help residents defray their cost of living, the vouchers will also revitalise hawkers and local merchants as we unite to support each other," said Ms Low Yen Ling, Chairman of Mayors’ Committee and Mayor of South West District.

"Despite being in Phase 3, there will be no let-up in our efforts, and the CDCs will continue to provide sustained support to the community and Singaporeans in need. Together, we can build a stronger and more resilient Singapore."

According to the CDC, the first tranche of vouchers, which had ended on Dec 31, 2020, helped about 338,000 Singaporean lower-income households. The scheme also supported more than 8,000 participating local merchants and hawkers at HDB estates.

The CDC Vouchers Scheme is part of the S$75 million grant announced by Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, at the Unity and Resilience Budgets last year.



Speaking at the launch on Monday, Mr Heng said the vouchers have given hawkers and merchants a boost to their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has changed the way we live and the way we work. I am also glad to also see that many of our hawkers and merchants have adopted e-payments and digital solutions.

"This will spur improvements in operations and help them to engage existing and reach new customers," said Mr Heng.



