Celebrating Fathers 2020 goes online in light of COVID-19

SINGAPORE: This year, for the first time, an annual campaign for families to show appreciation to fathers will take place online, in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Mothers and children are invited to post messages, photos or videos on Instagram with the hashtag #THANKYOUDADSG2020, to appreciate fathers who support the family through the pandemic.

The first 2,000 submissions will receive a Celebrating Fathers Family Pack which includes materials for the Design A Tee for Dad contest with prizes up to S$200 to be won.

Celebrating Fathers 2020, which kicked off on Jun 8, is jointly organised by the Centre for Fathering, DADs for Life, Families for Life and Mediacorp, to raise awareness of the importance of active fatherhood.

Mr Bryan Tan, CEO of Centre for Fathering and DADs for Life, noted that many fathers were now more engaged with shared parenting during this challenging season, with greater involvement in household chores and their children’s home-based learning activities.

“Regardless of the circumstances faced by every family, dads are seizing every teachable moment to help their children learn about resilience in adverse situations. We want all families to have the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate dad’s contributions this Father’s Day,” said Mr Tan.

The campaign, which lasts until Jul 11, aims to encourage fathers through the voices of their children.

“This year, we encourage kids to take the initiative in showing love for their fathers in appreciation of the myriad roles they play in supporting and building strong families,” said Mr Parminder Singh, chief commercial and digital officer of Mediacorp.

One of the main highlights of Celebrating Fathers 2020 is a series of online father-child bonding activities on Facebook called A Day With Dad. These include cooking classes, craft sessions and a music and movement workshop that fathers and children can do together.

For more information on Celebrating Fathers 2020, visit www.celebratingfathers.sg