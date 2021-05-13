24 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 17 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four community cases were among 32 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (May 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Eighteen of the 24 infections in the community are linked to previous cases. Of the 18, 14 had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seventeen cases are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, which has now grown to 43 cases.

The remaining eight new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



The number of new community cases is at its highest in more than 10 months, when 24 such infections were also reported on Jul 11 last year.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, MOH said.











Advertisement

Advertisement

FREE TESTING FOR PEOPLE WHO VISITED T3

Advertisement

People who have visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 3 onwards will be offered free COVID-19 testing, amid a rise in the number of cases linked to the airport.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday the move is to "pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission".



Jewel Changi Airport as well as Terminals 1 and 3 will be also closed to members of the public from Thursday for 14 days.



All workers in the three buildings have been undergoing mandatory COVID-19 tests in a special testing operation that began on Sunday. Terminal 2 has been closed since May 1, 2020.



Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period. Passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,451 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram