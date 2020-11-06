Enhanced safety management measures at Changi Airport after 2 workers test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Safety management measures at Changi Airport have been enhanced to protect frontline workers, after two people who worked at Terminal 3 tested positive for COVID-19 last month, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

The two COVID-19 positive cases involving airport workers were detected on Oct 24, said CAAS in a press release on Friday (Nov 6).

After the positive cases were detected, about 5,000 airport workers who had worked at Terminal 3 from early October were sent for COVID-19 tests, said CAAS. All of them have tested negative.

Thirty-three other airport workers who were unavailable for the one-time operation have been temporarily suspended from duties until they are tested negative for COVID-19.

Safe management measures at the airport have since been enhanced, said CAAS.

All airport workers who come into "close contact" with travellers from high-risk countries or regions will now be required to wear full personal protection equipment. This comprises face masks, face shield or goggles, gloves, shoe covers and medical gowns, where necessary.

All other workers will continue to be required to wear masks, and where necessary, gloves.

Airport workers who work with travellers, their belongings, and surfaces that travellers come into contact with, have been also placed on rostered routine testing from Nov 1. They will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.

The frequency of disinfection and cleaning at the airport has been increased, said CAAS, adding that the monitoring and enforcement of safe management measures within the airport will be stepped up to ensure that workers and travellers adhere to the measures.

