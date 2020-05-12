Changi Airport Terminal 4 to suspend operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will suspend operations from Saturday (May 16), Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Tuesday.

CAG added the move would optimise "resources in tandem with the sharp decline in flight movements because of the global Covid-19 pandemic".

There is currently a small number of flights operating from Terminal 4, and airlines based there will now move to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3.



In April, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said operations at Terminal 2 would be suspended for 18 months.

Mr Khaw added that the suspension would also allow upgrading works at Terminal 2 to be sped up, which is expected to be completed by 2024.

Stores and restaurants in Terminal 4 will also be closed and shuttle bus service connecting Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 will also be suspended until operations resume.



"The timing of (the terminal's resumption of services) will depend on when air travel demand picks up and on the requirements of airlines seeking to relaunch flights at Changi Airport," CAG said.

It added: "Even as terminal operations are scaled down during this period, CAG continues to work closely with its airline and airport partners and stands ready to restart operations at Terminal 4 as soon as a sufficient number of flights return to the terminal."

Several finger piers in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 will also not be used for flights until demand picks up.



SKYTRAIN SERVICES REDUCED

Skytrain services at Changi Airport have also been reduced due to low demand. However, visitors and airport employees can continue to use the MRT link bridge between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, and the link bridges leading to Jewel Changi Airport.



Taxi stands at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 will also be consolidated, with one serving each terminal.



CAG added food and beverage outlets at Changi Airports are still open for takeaways, and essential services such as pharmacies are still open to serve airport staff members and the public in the airport's public areas.



