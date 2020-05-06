Man to be charged for leaving hotel room, inviting friends over while on stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: A man will be charged on Wednesday (May 6) for breaching his stay-home notice three times to meet his friends, and inviting them over to the hotel where he was serving his notice.



Chng Tianxi, 37, returned to Singapore from Thailand on Mar 26. He was issued a stay-home notice to remain in a hotel room at Pan Pacific Service Suites Orchard between Mar 26 and Apr 9, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.



However, the Singaporean allegedly left his hotel room on three occasions to meet his friends, even inviting a friend over to his room twice.

On Apr 1, Chng left his room at about 1.25am and took a lift to bring a friend from the basement car park to his room, ICA said. The friend left at about 5am.



He is said to have left his room again on Apr 4 to bring the same friend over at about 12.35am. The friend left at about 2am.

An ICA officer visited Chng the next day to advise him that it was mandatory to remain in his room.

However, ICA said Chng left his room again on Apr 6 to meet three friends in the basement car park, and took the lift with them to the 16th floor. He then returned to his room.

Chng will be charged in court for offences under Section 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act and the Infectious Diseases (Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19) Regulations 2020.



If convicted, he faces up to six months' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.



