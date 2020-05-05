China donates more than 500,000 face masks to Singapore’s national stockpile

SINGAPORE: China has donated more than half a million face masks to Singapore to help with Government efforts in managing the COVID-19 situation.

On Tuesday (May 5), Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min received the donation from Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Hong Xiaoyong at the Ministry of Health (MOH).

According to a press release by the ministry, China contributed 500,000 surgical masks and 100,000 KN95 masks to Singapore’s national stockpile.

“On behalf of the Singapore Government, I express my heartfelt appreciation to the Chinese government for this donation of masks in support of Singapore’s fight against COVID-19,” Dr Lam said in his remarks during the handover, noting that international cooperation was “crucial” in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am heartened that Singapore and China have been working closely together at all levels to stem the spread of the virus.

“We have also been finding ways to sustainably manage the public health risks while gradually restoring normalcy to our exchanges.”

He added cooperation between both countries spanned many sectors, including the health, economic and people-to-people spheres.

“We have facilitated the repatriation of each other’s nationals, and provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of need, with contributions from all walks of life,” he said.



Officials from both sides have also been sharing best practices and discussing initiatives to facilitate trade, the continued flow of essential goods and personnel, and joint research and development.

Singapore and China will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The “robust” collaboration between both countries now was a testament to the “strong friendship” between Singapore and China, he added.

“If countries can cooperate and work together, we will be in a better position to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



