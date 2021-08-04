Chong Pang and Whampoa Drive markets to reopen this week after COVID-19 closure

SINGAPORE: Two more markets that were closed to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster will reopen this week, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Aug 4).

Chong Pang Market will reopen on Thursday, while Whampoa Drive Market will reopen on Friday. The markets have been closed since Jul 21 and Jul 22 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep cleaning and disinfection have been completed at both markets. According to NEA, the cleaning regime included disinfecting surfaces with cloths and handheld misting machines, washing the floor, drains and urinals, as well as pouring disinfectant into floor traps and basins.

The two markets were removed from the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) list of clusters linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster on Monday.

A general view of Whampoa Drive Market. (Image: Google Street View)

Those who work at the markets will be tested for COVID-19 regularly, and TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be required to enter the premises, NEA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As part of enhanced safe management measures at markets and hawker centres, all stallholders and stall assistants are placed on a 14-day cycle of rostered routine testing,” the agency said.

“Mandatory TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will also be in place when these centres reopen, to facilitate contact tracing efforts."

Advertisement

The resumption of operations at the two markets comes after Jurong Fishery Port, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre all reopened on Tuesday.

Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, and Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village are expected to reopen once cleaning is completed.

The public can visit the NEA website to check if a hawker centre or market is open.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram