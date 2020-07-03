COVID-19: Cinemas can reopen on Jul 13 with maximum of 50 patrons per hall

SINGAPORE: Cinemas in Singapore can reopen from Jul 13, with up to 50 patrons in each cinema hall among other safe distancing measures.

Cinemas have been closed since Mar 26, as part of nationwide measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. Businesses have now gradually resumed operations as part of Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, which started on Jun 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an update on its website on Friday (Jul 3), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said up to five people who are friends or family may sit together in cinemas without the 1m safe distancing requirement.

"However, different groups of patrons must comply with the 1 metre safe distancing requirement," said IMDA.



"All patrons must wear a mask at all times, even inside the cinema hall, except when consuming food and drink."



The cinemas allowed to reopen are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden Village

Cathay Cineplexes

Shaw Theatres

Filmgarde

WE Cinemas

The Projector

Eaglewing Cinematics

Carnival Cinemas

Salt Media@Capital Tower

Other establishments with screening venues that are allowed to reopen must comply with the mandatory safe management measures, the authority added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram