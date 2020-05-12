The queues as Singapore first eases its COVID-19 circuit breaker measures: In pictures

SINGAPORE: From haircuts to Happy Meals and desserts, people across Singapore were out on Tuesday (May 12) as stores reopened after weeks of closure during the "circuit breaker" to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Among the first to be allowed to reopen were hairdressers and barbers. Quick-cut salons in particular saw snaking queues, with people waiting for their first haircut in weeks or even months.

People queuing up outside a hairdressing salon on May 12, after some circuit breaker measures were eased. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Temperatures had to be taken, and all staff members and customers at the salons had to keep their masks on at all times.

A barber attends to a customer on May 12, following the easing of some circuit breaker measures. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Outdoors, the sweltering heat didn't deter people from joining similar queues outside neighbourhood hair salons, like this one in Ang Mo Kio.

At full-service hair salons, the pace was slower and less frantic.

Hairdressers were seen tending to two or three customers who had booked appointments in advance.

Regardless, all hairdressers and barbers were allowed to offer only basic haircut services, which must be completed within an hour.

Shops selling confectionery and desserts were also allowed to reopen on Tuesday, and saw their first queues after weeks of closure.

People in masks waited in line patiently, keeping a safe distance from each other.

Opticians, like the one next to this dessert shop, are still not allowed walk-in customers, although those with an appointment can pick up their contact lenses or prescription glasses.



There were also long queues outside the various McDonald’s outlets that CNA visited.

The fast-food chain reopened most of its restaurants on Monday, after it suspended operations for weeks when some of its employees contracted COVID-19.



The chain had been allowed to reopen on May 4 but decided to extend its closure until Monday.



Pet supply stores were also allowed resume business, and saw a steady stream of patrons stocking up on consumables for their pets.

Many were seen filling their baskets to the brim with pet food and treats, as well as buying toys to keep their animals entertained at home.

