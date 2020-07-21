18 people to be charged over having a social gathering during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: Eighteen people will be charged in court between Wednesday (Jul 22) and Friday after having a social gathering during Singapore's "circuit breaker" period.

The 18 people, aged between 19 and 37 years old, will be charged with not complying with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the police said on Tuesday (Jul 21).

On May 8, a couple living in Compassvale Crescent invited eight men and eight women to their place of residence for a social gathering.

The 16 people visited the unit between 9.30pm on May 8 and 1am on May 9. They will be charged with violating the restrictions on leaving their place of residence without a valid reason under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.



The couple will be charged with violating the restrictions on allowing other individuals to enter their ordinary place of residence without a valid reason. They will also be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings during the circuit breaker period.

"The authorities will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for our laws," said the police.

Singapore entered a circuit breaker period from Apr 7 to Jun 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Social gatherings of any size in both private and public spaces were also banned under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, which was passed in Parliament in April.

