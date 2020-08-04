Man being investigated for gathering during circuit breaker rides PMD with group to Mount Faber, gets fine

SINGAPORE: Despite being investigated by the police for a prohibited "staircase gathering" with other people, a young man went on to meet several others to ride personal mobility devices to Mount Faber during the "circuit breaker".

Fadhl Ahmad Rosli, 20, was fined S$1,500 on Tuesday (Aug 4) for one count of breaking a COVID-19 regulation by meeting with others, with a second charge of leaving his home taken into consideration.

Fadhl had been involved in a "staircase gathering" at about 5.30am on Apr 22, with multiple individuals who were not from his household, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Vaswani.

At the time, Singapore was undergoing the circuit breaker, where social gatherings were prohibited under a slew of laws meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Fadhl was discovered outside his home by officers on routine patrol.

Even though he was being investigated for this offence, Fadhl subsequently planned to meet in public with other people who were not from his household.

Three days later at about 1am on Apr 25, Fadhl met 11 other people for a social gathering near Marina Bay Sands bayfront.

They spent some time there and decided to ride their personal mobility devices to Mount Faber. While on the way, they met four unknown individuals also on PMDs, and allowed them to join in.

While heading down Mount Faber together at about 3.30am, the group travelled along Lower Delta Road, where they were spotted by a police officer.

The officer saw nine PMD riders going by at high speed, some of them with pillion riders, and ordered them to stop.

The riders evaded him, splitting up in multiple directions.

The officer gave chase and detained one rider, co-accused Karthik Naidu Balakrishnan, 17.

Through investigations, 11 others were identified. They are: Fadhl, 23-year-old Muhammad Husain Khamis, 19-year-old Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Safar Rudin, 17-year-olds Nurezaharni Abdul Razak, Muhammad Sahil Bin Mohd Ali and Sayyidina’ali Safri, 16-year-olds Misha Nur Rasyana Rashid and Angel Lim Shu Huay, 25-year-old Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim, 20-year-old Justin Ong Jia Hao and the youngest member of the group, a 15-year-old.

Four other co-accused have yet to be identified.

Muhammad Husain and Izzati were fined S$1,000 for their roles last month, and most of the other cases are pending.

For breaking a COVID-19 regulation, Fadhl could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

