New COVID-19 cluster at Harvest @ Woodlands dormitory after 3 more workers test positive

SINGAPORE: A new COVID-19 cluster was identified at Harvest @ Woodlands dormitory after three new cases were linked to a previous case there, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (May 25).

The new dormitory infections were among the 21 locally transmitted infections reported on Tuesday. This is the highest number of daily dormitory infections since Oct 8 last year, when four infections were reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new cases are roommates of Case 63622, a 46-year-old Malaysian man who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. He works as a construction worker at H&W Communications.

The three new cases are also construction workers in the same firm.



Known as Cases 63696, 63697 and 63698, the new cases were detected when they were tested for COVID-19 on May 22 as part of rostered routine testing. Case 63696 developed a fever on the same day, while the other two cases were asymptomatic.



Advertisement

Advertisement

All three workers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Their earlier tests from rostered routine testing, the last of which was on May 8, were negative. Their serology test results are negative.



PREVIOUS DORMITORY CLUSTER CLOSES

MOH said on Tuesday that the cluster at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory is now closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for the past 28 days. The cluster had seven cases, five of whom were re-infections.

Advertisement

Singapore reported a total of 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 61,890.

Last month, the Manpower Ministry said that precautionary steps have been taken in the dormitories to protect workers who are well and to stem the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Workers can still access communal facilities and recreation centres in dormitories, with regulations in place to prevent residents from mingling. However, movement between dormitory blocks is not allowed and safe management measures have been stepped up.

“Workers have also been advised to cease social interactions with others who do not reside in the same room or floor,” the Manpower Ministry said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram